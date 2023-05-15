CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two cars were reported stolen on the University of Illinois campus during graduation weekend, police officials said. They added that the keys to both cars were left inside of them by their owners.

One of the thefts happened at some point between 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. The victim reported that her car was parked in a garage at a building in the area of Fourth and Chalmers Streets with the keys still inside. No information was provided on whether the car was locked.

U of I Police officials did not say whether the car has been recovered or not. Another car that was also stolen, however, was recovered.

That theft happened on Saturday at 11:36 p.m. on Green Street near Sixth Street. Officials said the victim left their car unlocked and running in the middle of Green Street while they went into a restaurant. The car was stolen while the victim was inside.

Officials said the car was recovered at 2 p.m. the next day in a residential neighborhood of Champaign. A homeowner living in the area of Mattis Avenue and William Street found the car parked in his driveway.

The latter theft echoes two similar thefts that happened in March. In both of those instances, the victims left their cars running on Green Street while they went into restaurants.