2 arrests, more suspects sought in home invasion

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men face multiple charges after a home invasion. Police responded to the 400-block of Avenue E, about 4:20 pm, Friday for a 69-year old man who reported being the victim.

He told officers several men and women entered his home without permission and started punching him while demanding personal items. The suspects took the victim’s phone and wallet before fleeing the scene. The victim was treated for a cut to his face.

24-year old Larry Woodard and 24-year old Tyler Jones face charges of home invasion, robbery and aggravated battery to an elderly person. The investigation is ongoing in an attempt to identify other suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police

(217) 431 – 2250