BONDVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from Champaign, Savoy and other towns and agencies were among those who responded to a two-alarm fire at a Bondville storage facility on Monday.

The fire happened at the Frazier Properties on Tiffany Court, just off West Springfield Avenue. WCIA crews said Savoy firefighters were the first on the scene, joined by Bondville firefighters a short time later. Upon their arrival, they requested a second alarm.

Courtesy: Ken Haluzak and the Bondville Fire Department

Firefighters were seen smashing windows in and it looked like the fire did come out of the roof at one point. The fire was eventually put out; it is under investigation.

The Bondville Fire Department received assistance from the fire departments and protection districts of Savoy, Champaign, Cornbelt, Eastern Prairie, Seymour and Tolono. Arrow Ambulance, METCAD an the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.