2 accused in aggravated robberies

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people face charges for aggravated robbery. The Subway, in the 1400-block of East Mound Road, in Decatur, was robbed by a suspect who implied he had a weapon Thursday, June 11.

About 10: 40 pm, Tuesday, the Circle K Gas Station, in the 1300-block of Barnett Avenue, in Forsyth was held up the same way. Suspect and suspect vehicle descriptions were provided to police in both instances.

Authorities found the suspect vehicle at Ramada Inn, in the 300-block of West Hickory Point Road and took the two occupants into custody.

Brothers, Kyle Anderson, 28, and Matthew Anderson, 32, face charges of aggravated robbery. Investigators say both men are implicated in the hold-ups at Circle K and Kyle is implicated in the Subway theft. Officials also learned Kyle was paroled in April after serving time for two counts of aggravated robbery.

Kyle Anderson

Source: IDOC

The investigation is ongoing. More charges and arrests are possible. Anyone with additional information should contact police or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward of up to $500.

Macon County Crime Stoppers

(217) 423 – TIPS

Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau

(217) 424 – 2734