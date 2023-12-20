DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Park District is taking a big step forward in providing seniors with a unified activities center.

The plan is to merge Decatur’s three existing senior centers into one centralized, state-of-the-art facility. The state grant money of $2.8 million will allow the Park District to build a new building next to the existing center. They hope it will create the room necessary to expand both help and entertainment services.

State Representative Sue Scherer said this project will help bring seniors closer to their families.

“I think it speaks a lot for the vision of our leaders and for the vision of our state that this is something that’s important for us to fund,” she said. “We don’t want our seniors moving away. We want them to be happy in their homes, near their families.”

The state sees this venture as a shovel-ready project, meaning they want to start as soon as possible. They’re hopeful to start construction this spring.

The Park District is currently planning on building more on this property, with the goal of expanding opportunities offered to Decatur seniors.