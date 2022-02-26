PARIS, Ill. (WCIA)- Paris Union School District, No. 95, was approved for the 21st Century Learning grant to bring activities to students outside of the school day.

Dr. Jeremy Larson, the superintendent, says the $2.7 million grant will help put on various extra-curricular activities for students, the first being a free baseball camp.

Paris High School’s baseball team hosted a baseball camp today and will have another for students.

The next event is Sunday February 27th, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

