1st Lieutenant accepts Top Gun award

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central High School graduate has accepted the Air to Ground Top Gun Award.

1st Lt. Nate Volk, 314th Fighter Squadron Basic Course graduate, accepts the Air-to-Ground Top Gun award from Col. Joseph Campo, 49th Wing commander, during the graduation of B-Course Class 19-BBH, Nov. 9, 2019, on Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Fourteen B-Course students graduated and will be reassigned to operational flying units throughout the combat Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe)

First Lieutenant Nathan Volk, who is from Champaign, graduated from the 314th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Basic Course at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico.

Pilots have to take a 36-week long course and must have 70 hours of flying time, 245 hours of academic training and around 69 hours of flight simulation training.

During all of that, he never forgot the people who helped him throughout his journey.

“Honestly, I just feel like everything I’ve gotten to this point has been a little bit of luck… Just the right timing. Honestly, it’s a huge award. I was really proud of it. Just to… It just kinda goes back to me growing up here. I had a lot of great teachers, a lot of great resources. Everything that helped shape me as a person just kinda goes to show that all that work has paid off,” Volk says.

Volk also says he can see himself moving back to the area, but still has some years ahead serving with the Air Force.

His next stop is Frankfort, Germany.