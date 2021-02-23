19-year-old works to complete master’s in computer science

He says he would not be surprised if he completed PhD by 23

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — At 19 years old, many University of Illinois students are focused on knocking out their general education requirements, establishing a network and keeping on track to graduate with a bachelor’s degree. However, for 19-year-old Vivek Nair, he is focused on completing his master’s for computer science.

Very often, he is the youngest person in whatever room he is in. It has been that way since he skipped a grade in middle school. Before getting to the U of I, Nair filed to patent his own product and start his own start-up.

For Nair, breezing through college has not been about talent or book-smarts. He said he sticks with a very busy, but organized routine. He said mastering his time management skills has allowed him to take 22-28 credit hours each semester.

Looking to pursue a career in cybersecurity, receiving a PhD at UC Berkeley is his next stop. He said he plans on using as much time as he needs to complete the program, but said it would not be surprising if he had a PhD in computer science before 23.