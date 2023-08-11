SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 19-year-old woman from Springfield has died following a car crash in that city.

Jim Allmon, the Sangamon County Coroner, identified the woman on Thursday, several days after the deadly crash. He said her name is Doneille Burton.

The crash happened during the early-morning hours of Sunday. Allmon said Burton was taken from the scene of the crash to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, but she died just before 5 a.m. The cause of death, Allmon found, was multiple blunt force injuries Burton sustained in the crash.

The crash and death remain under investigation by Allmon’s office and the Springfield Police Department.