SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 19-year-old Springfield man was arrested after police found a loaded AK-47 style pistol along with other weapons and drugs earlier this week.

Around 9 p.m. on Monday, Springfield Police Department officers, along with the Street Crimes Unit, responded to a report of 19-year-old Kaurice W. Warrior, armed with a weapon in the 1900 block of Witchazel Dr. When officers arrived at the residence they located a loaded AK-47-style pistol laying on the ground at the residence.

Occupants of the residence, including Warrior, were detained while a search warrant was completed. During the search, officers located approximately 11.63 grams of cocaine, 53.43 grams of methamphetamine, prescription medication, a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber pistol and a Smith and Wesson M&P rifle.

Warrior was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school, methamphetamine delivery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of firearm ammunition.

He is being held at the Sangamon County Jail on a $100,000 bond pending formal charges by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (217) 788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.