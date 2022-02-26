CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- A shooting in Champaign left a teenager injured Saturday afternoon, according to Champaign Police.

The call came into police shortly before 5:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Seven shell cases were found after police arrived at an apartment building near the 1500 block of West Kirby Avenue.

After police responded, officers were notified that a 19-year-old male transported himself to an area hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation indicates a male subject exited a black-colored sport utility vehicle and began shooting in the direction of an apartment building. Evidence on the scene confirmed that gunfire damaged an apartment building entry door.

Police ask that anyone who has additional information please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.