JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 19-year-old was hit by a bullet after a shooting occurred in Jacksonville Saturday morning.

At around 10:30 a.m., a police officer received a report of shots being fired in an area on East Wolcott Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that there were several shots fired and a 19-year-old was hit by a bullet during the incident. The victim was taken to an area hospital by personal vehicle and was later taken to an area trauma center, where staff said he was in stable condition.

Jacksonville Police believe this is an isolated incident.

They have developed a person of interest.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information, regarding this case, is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (217) 479-4630 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 243-7300.