CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 19-year-old was hurt after a crash on Illinois 104 on Monday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., police were dispatched to an area on Illinois 104 in response to a single-vehicle crash with injuries.

According to officers, a 2008 Black Ford Fusion was traveling east on Illinois 104, just west of 1500 North in Christian County (near Taylorville), when it ran off the road and hit a tree. The car came to rest between the tree and a guard rail. The driver of the car, a 19-year-old from Pawnee, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was accused of driving too fast for conditions and improper lane usage, police officers stated.