CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenage girl is dead after officials said she was shot Wednesday night.

Champaign Police said they responded to a reported shooting near Kenwood Drive and White Street around 10:30 p.m.. When they got there, they found the girl was shot in her lower neck, stated officials in a news release.

Medical crews helped the girl on scene before taking her to the hospital. She died a short time after she arrived. Her name has not yet been released.

Officials stated preliminary investigation indicated there was a dispute in the courtyard of an apartment complex. That dispute led to the girl being hit by a bullet.

Champaign Police are continuing to investigate this crime. Anyone with exterior security video of the area or information regarding this is asked to call police at (217) 351-4545. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477 or submit your anonymous tip online.