DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police Lt. Scott Rosenbery released a statement that a 19-year-old was arrested in connection with the death of his seven-month-old son.

On Feb. 3, the Decatur Police Department responded to a residence on the 1000 block of W. Cerro Gordo regarding an injured child. When they arrived, officers located a seven-month-old baby suffering from head trauma.

The baby was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital, and later transferred to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. The baby died from his injuries two days later, on Feb 5.

Officials said that following the incident the Juvenile Investigations Unit worked diligently on the investigation. Following numerous interviews and extensive efforts, the Decatur Police Department presented the results of their investigation to the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office.

After reviewing the case, the state’s attorney’s office issued an arrest warrant for the child’s father, 19-year-old Joshua O. Tyson, for the charge of Aggravated Battery to a Child.

Decatur Police and the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force located Tyson at a Decatur residence on March 28. He was booked in the Macon County Jail.

Police said this continues to be an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.