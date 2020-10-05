19-year-old arrested for trespassing & possession of meth

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 19-year-old was arrested after officers said he refused to leave a home early Saturday morning.

In a news release, officers said they were called to the house around 3:45 a.m. for a criminal trespass in progress call. When officers got there, they found Karon Lewis standing in the doorway of the house. Police said he did not have permission to be there and refused to leave.

Karon was later arrested. “A search incident to arrest resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine.” He was taken to the Coles County Jail for possession of meth and criminal trespass to residence.