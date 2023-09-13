SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — 19 former or current employees of the U.S. Postal Service are facing federal fraud charges that accuse them of committing COVID-19 relief fraud.

Federal prosecutors said all 19 either currently live in or used to live in Central Illinois. The fraud they are accused of is related to the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides federal funds to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The businesses can use those funds to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs, rent, utilities and mortgage interest.

The 19 defendants are listed below, along with their charges:

Dominique Alexander 31 years old, from Downers Grove, Ill., formally from Springfield Charged in September 2023 with two counts of wire fraud

Tenneil Baskin 42 years old, from Springfield Charged in September 2023 with two counts of wire fraud

Breanea Brown 28 years old, from Savoy Charged in September 2023 with one count of wire fraud

Rachaundra Donaldson 33 years old, from Springfield Charged in September 2023 with two counts of wire fraud

Maya Egbejima 25 years old, from Springfield Charged in September 2023 with two counts of wire fraud

Larry Eubanks 35 years old, from Springfield Charged in September 2023 with two counts of wire fraud.

Angela Gillespie 35 years old from Champaign Charged in September 2023 with one count of wire fraud.

Patrice Green 47 years old, from Springfield Charged in August 2023 with four counts of wire fraud

Charles Hughes 34 years old, from Atlanta, Ga., formally from Springfield Charged in September 2023 with two counts of wire fraud

Marcus Jones 39 years old, from Springfield Charged in September 2023 with two counts of wire fraud

Sarah Jones 43 years old, from Danville Charged in September 2023 with one count of wire fraud

Jasmine Morris 30 years old, from Champaign Charged in February 2023 with two counts of wire fraud

Shakeena Mosley 35 years old, from Springfield Charged in September 2023 with four counts of wire fraud

Ainmere Sangster 32 years old, from Champaign Charged in September 2023 with one count of wire fraud

Diamond Vinson 29 years old, from Springfield Charged in August 2023 with four counts of wire fraud

Uniqua Whitaker 27 years old, from Urbana Charged in March 2023 with one count of wire fraud

Ta Sheena White 32 years old, from Urbana Charged in March 2023 with one count of wire fraud

Rikkia Williams 33 years old, from Springfield Charged in September 2023 with two counts of wire fraud

Shawntelle Lynn 31 years old, from Springfield Charged in October 2022 with two counts of wire fraud



All 19 defendants have either already been arraigned or have been issued a summons to appear in federal court in either Springfield or Urbana for arraignment. If convicted, the defendants face up to 30 years in prison and restitution.

Prosecutes added that anyone who suspects someone else of fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funds, or misusing the funds, can report their suspicions to the National Center for Disaster Fraud. The Center’s hotline is 1-866-720-5721.