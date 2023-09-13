SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — 19 former or current employees of the U.S. Postal Service are facing federal fraud charges that accuse them of committing COVID-19 relief fraud.
Federal prosecutors said all 19 either currently live in or used to live in Central Illinois. The fraud they are accused of is related to the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides federal funds to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The businesses can use those funds to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs, rent, utilities and mortgage interest.
The 19 defendants are listed below, along with their charges:
- Dominique Alexander
- 31 years old, from Downers Grove, Ill., formally from Springfield
- Charged in September 2023 with two counts of wire fraud
- Tenneil Baskin
- 42 years old, from Springfield
- Charged in September 2023 with two counts of wire fraud
- Breanea Brown
- 28 years old, from Savoy
- Charged in September 2023 with one count of wire fraud
- Rachaundra Donaldson
- 33 years old, from Springfield
- Charged in September 2023 with two counts of wire fraud
- Maya Egbejima
- 25 years old, from Springfield
- Charged in September 2023 with two counts of wire fraud
- Larry Eubanks
- 35 years old, from Springfield
- Charged in September 2023 with two counts of wire fraud.
- Angela Gillespie
- 35 years old from Champaign
- Charged in September 2023 with one count of wire fraud.
- Patrice Green
- 47 years old, from Springfield
- Charged in August 2023 with four counts of wire fraud
- Charles Hughes
- 34 years old, from Atlanta, Ga., formally from Springfield
- Charged in September 2023 with two counts of wire fraud
- Marcus Jones
- 39 years old, from Springfield
- Charged in September 2023 with two counts of wire fraud
- Sarah Jones
- 43 years old, from Danville
- Charged in September 2023 with one count of wire fraud
- Jasmine Morris
- 30 years old, from Champaign
- Charged in February 2023 with two counts of wire fraud
- Shakeena Mosley
- 35 years old, from Springfield
- Charged in September 2023 with four counts of wire fraud
- Ainmere Sangster
- 32 years old, from Champaign
- Charged in September 2023 with one count of wire fraud
- Diamond Vinson
- 29 years old, from Springfield
- Charged in August 2023 with four counts of wire fraud
- Uniqua Whitaker
- 27 years old, from Urbana
- Charged in March 2023 with one count of wire fraud
- Ta Sheena White
- 32 years old, from Urbana
- Charged in March 2023 with one count of wire fraud
- Rikkia Williams
- 33 years old, from Springfield
- Charged in September 2023 with two counts of wire fraud
- Shawntelle Lynn
- 31 years old, from Springfield
- Charged in October 2022 with two counts of wire fraud
All 19 defendants have either already been arraigned or have been issued a summons to appear in federal court in either Springfield or Urbana for arraignment. If convicted, the defendants face up to 30 years in prison and restitution.
Prosecutes added that anyone who suspects someone else of fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funds, or misusing the funds, can report their suspicions to the National Center for Disaster Fraud. The Center’s hotline is 1-866-720-5721.