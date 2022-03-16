SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old is suffering life-threatening injuries after a car landed in a pond early Wednesday morning.

At around 1:15 a.m., Sangamon County Deputies were dispatched to the area of Toronto Road and North Lake Road in Springfield after they received a report of a car in the lake. Officers said the area was searched for about 35 minutes before the car was located in a pond in the 5800 block of North Lake Road.

According to officers, the car was not fully submerged and had been occupied by an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old at the time of the crash. The 19-year-old occupant was out of the vehicle and the 18-year-old occupant was found unresponsive and partially in the vehicle, officers stated.

The 18-year-old was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

Initial reports show that the vehicle, a gray 2005 Chevy Tahoe, was traveling west on Toronto Road. In approximately the 200 block of Toronto Road, the vehicle crossed into the eastbound lanes and left the roadway. The vehicle traveled around 2000 feet, through a field, before going into the pond.

The crash is still under investigation.