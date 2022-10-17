CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Another win and another climb in the AP rankings mean another flash sale for Illini football tickets, albeit for a shorter amount of time than the last sale.

The Illini jumped up six spots in the latest AP poll after their win on Saturday over Minnesota. Now ranked at No. 18, the athletic department is celebrating by selling tickets to the next home game – Nov. 5 against Michigan State – for just $18.

The “Buy Week” sale started at 9 a.m on Monday and will end at 3 a.m on Tuesday, a sale period of 18 hours.

The name is a pun on the fact that the Illini are on a bye week and do not play this Saturday. They will return to action on Oct. 28 for an away game at Nebraska before facing Michigan State the following week.