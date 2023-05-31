FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 17-year-old student at Gibson City Melvin Sibley High School has died following a car crash on Tuesday, the school district announced.

Jeremy Darnell, superintendent of Gibson City Melvin Sibley Schools, announced via the district’s Facebook page on Wednesday that GCMS student Colin Kristensen was killed in a crash in rural Ford County the previous afternoon. Darnell said Kristensen was a rising senior at the high school.

“Colin was an amazing young man who was active in a diverse set of activities from athletics, Agriculture and FFA, and was incredibly talented in the technical aspects of our performing arts programs,” Darnell said. “The family, students, staff, and community are shocked and saddened by the sudden loss.”

Officials with the Ford County Sheriff’s Office said the crash that claimed Kristensen’s life happened southeast of Sibley at the intersection of County Roads 500 East and 1200 North. They determined that just after 3 p.m., Kristensen was driving his Ram truck northbound on County Road 500 East when he lost control of the truck, entered the ditch and hit a utility pole.

The truck rolled over several times after hitting the pole and Kristensen was ejected from the truck in the process. Medical personnel determined he died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

“The GCMS community always rises to the occasion to support our children and families, and we want to thank everyone who has already reached out to do so,” Darnell added. “We ask that everyone respects the privacy and grieving process of the family and those closest to Colin.”

Kristensen’s death comes just one year after the death of fellow GCMS student Colin Bane. He too died at the age of 17 in a car crash, which happened in McLean County on May 18, 2022.