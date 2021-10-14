17-year-old CEO

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Two students at Central High School spent most of their summer building a business, and now at 17-years-old they’re running it.

It’s called LITE web services. Their goal is to help build websites for small businesses in the Champaign-Urbana area.

Lalit Gurrapu and Tanish Khadse started with the idea last November with things they learned through their organization, Future Business Leaders of America, or FBLA. They spent their summer researching, learning to code, and understanding what businesses in the community are looking for.

Already, they have made websites for places like Bombay Market, and Central High School FBLA.

They both said no matter how old you are, or what stage of life, you can always try something new.

“I know to start a business, people are reluctant to start off, but if you have a vision, just go out and do something,” Gurrapu, the CEO, said.

“My advice is to have fun. When you’re having fun with what you’re doing, you’re going to put forth your best effort,” Khadse, the CTO, said.

You can see more of them, and get in contact with them here.