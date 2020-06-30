17 COVID-19 cases now linked to Mahomet prom

Mahomet Police: Department not going on private property to address gathering size

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The number of cases tied to a private prom in Mahomet has ticked up to 17.

Champaign-Urbana Public Health District administrator Julie Pryde also said Tuesday that seven area businesses have had coronavirus cases they can tie directly to the June 13 event.

The full list isn’t being revealed, although Jimmy John’s is among them.

A secretive event isn’t something that CUPHD can do much about and Mahomet-Seymour School District superintendent Lindsey Hall has emphasized that the unofficial prom wasn’t a school-sanctioned event.

But at least one government agency knew about the event ahead of time.

Mahomet Police Chief Mike Metzler didn’t confirm who reached out him, but confirmed that at least one person did.

“My comment to the person that contacted me was that ‘The Mahomet Police department will not be going on private property to address a gathering because of size, social distancing, et. cetera. We will address complaints that we receive, such as noise, parking, traffic, et. cetera,'” Metzler said he wrote in response.

He said Tuesday that to his knowledge, the department did not receive any such complaints from that event.