16-Year Old Shot in Early Morning in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and wounded in the leg early Saturday morning.

Police arrived to a house near the corner of Southwood Drive and Corner Lane at 2:23 AM with an ambulance, where they found the teenager in his front yard.

Police believe the shooter drove by in a white SUV and shot the teen before driving off.

One witness, Gary Phifer, who lives near the scene, said he remembers waking up to a loud bang, then saw a white van driving slowly before taking off. Police arrived moments later.

This investigation is ongoing. If you know anything, call CRIME STOPPERS at 217-373-8477.