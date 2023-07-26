DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot in the city early Wednesday morning.

Officials said the police department was informed of the shooting around 12:35 a.m. Officers responded to the area of Bowman Avenue and Williams Street and found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he is recovering.

Officials added that the teen told officers the shooting happened in the area of English and Griffin Streets. He was walking on English when he heard several shots and was hit. Officials did not say how he got to Bowman Avenue.

No one else was hurt in this shooting and there is no information on a suspect.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.