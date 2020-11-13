16-year-old killed in shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy. It happened Thursday evening on Eureka Street by 6th Street around 5:17 p.m.

Police found the teenager on the scene with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital but didn’t survive.

Investigators say they think the boy was with others inside a home when someone fired shots into the home, hitting him. When police got there, more shots were fired but no one else was hit. Police are working the crime scene and interviewing possible witnesses. No one has been arrested.

The investigation continues and future updates may be provided as they become available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please to contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. If you wish to remain anonymous you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Champaign Police reminds citizens that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.