RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old is recovering after they were shot in the hand Tuesday morning in Rantoul.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Hamilton Drive and Cantonment Avenue. Police said the suspects shot into the upstairs bedrooms of an apartment with four people inside, hitting one of them.

The teenage victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. They are expected to be ok.

Police found damage to the outside and inside of the property, including damage to windows, bricks and a TV. They are still investigating.