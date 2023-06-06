RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old is recovering in the hospital after they were hurt in a drive-by shooting Monday night near Rantoul.

Officials with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office reported that the victim arrived at the Rantoul police station around 8:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his lower back. Officers immediately rendered aid to the victim before arranging for him to be taken to the hospital.

As of Tuesday morning, the victim is listed in stable condition at Carle Hospital in Urbana. He is expected to be ok.

Sheriff’s officials said investigators determined the teen was the passenger of a car that was shot at by someone following in another car. Investigators determined the shooting happened in the area of County Roads 2900N and 1800E, where they found shell casings and vehicle parts from the car that was shot at.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office at 217-384-1213 or use its free mobile app to submit information. Alternatively, people can remain anonymous by submitting tips to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or using their website.

Crime Stoppers will reward any tip that results in an arrest with $2,500 in felony cases involving guns.