URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old was recently arrested in connection to the death of a Lyft driver who was shot and killed in Urbana in January.

Tyjohn G. Williams is the third suspect arrested.

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Williams is charged with first-degree murder (4 counts).

On January 12, police were dispatched to the area of Vine and Burkwood at around 6:30 p.m. in response to an unknown problem. When they got there, officers found a man lying in the road. The victim was quickly taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. It was determined that the victim was shot once in the back.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Kristian D. Philpotts of Chicago, according to the Champaign County coroner.

Soon after the incident happened, police arrested two teenagers, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. Initial investigation indicates that this homicide was a robbery attempt when the victim was working.