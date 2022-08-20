ASHKUM, Ill. (WCIA)–The Illinois State Police said on August 20 a driver was cited for violating Scott’s Law. This is the 16th violation this year said officials.

Around 2:30 a.m. ISP said they investigated a two-car crash involving an ISP District 21 Trooper.

At 5152 S. Road in Kankakee County off of US Route 45 an ISP trooper was sitting in his squad car with emergency lights activated, as they were investigating a previous crash. The driver of the crashed car was standing in front of the ISP car when a green Chevrolet Trail Blazer failed to yield to the ISP squad car. In doing so, the driver hit the squad car a violation of Scott’s Law.

Officials said the ISP Trooper and driver of the original crash sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Austin M. Gray of Chebanse was charged by officials with driving under the influence of Alcohol, operating an uninsured vehicle, and violation of Scott’s law—the improper passing of an emergency vehicle causing injury to another. For the first offense, an individual faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000. If the violation results in an injury to another, the driver’s license will be suspended for 6 months to two years.

ISP said that there have been 16 ISP squad cars struck this year with 7 Troopers sustaining injuries. ISP is reminding the public that when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with emergency or hazard lights on slow down and move over.