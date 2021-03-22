15 Year Old Shot in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–Taikeya Hyder was out of town when she got the call that her 15-year old son was in the hospital.

He was shot around 3:00 am while he was in his living room. It happened near the corner of Church and Division St.

“All I could think about is, it’s my only son…. my only son,” Hyder said.

Someone shot a gun and the bullet went into Hyder’s house. The teenager was in the living room when he was shot in the groin and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Hyder has been talking to her son since the shooting.

“Thank god he’s able to talk,” Hyder said.

She says she hopes the people responsible are held accountable, and called for teens and young adults in Decatur to put the guns down.

“Go to a court or something. Play a game, wrestle, put the gloves on. Something. Only cowards use guns to settle issues. I don’t understand it.”

If you know anything that could lead to an arrest, give police a call.