DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is investigating after a 15-year-old boy was found dead late Sunday morning.

Department officials said officers were called to the area of West Harrison and North Maple Avenues at 11:35 a.m. to perform a wellness check. The officers found the teen when they arrived.

Officials added that detectives responded to process the crime scene and interview witnesses. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone who has information that can help police in the investigation is asked to call the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.