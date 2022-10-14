URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana teenager, Mekhi Davis, has been sentenced to serve a period of incarceration of 13 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, receiving a credit for the 433 days previously served.

Davis was sentenced as an adult, and found guilty of with aggravated battery and discharging a firearm.

The 15-year-old was sentenced in connection to a shooting that happened last year.

On Aug. 8, 2021, Urbana Police responded to a call regarding shots fired on South Cottage Grove. Officers found a man shot in his chest and abdomen outside the home of Kamari Ray-Davis, his 15-year-old brother Mekhi Davis and his mother.

The brothers were later found at a cousin’s home and taken into custody. Officers found firearms and cannabis in the brothers’ and their cousin’s apartments. The victim’s fanny pack and car keys were also found in the second apartment.

Mekhi Davis admitted he owned a firearm and shot the man with the firearm when the man came over to buy cannabis from him. Davis said that the man took out a gun and tried to rob him and that Ray-Davis wrestled the gun away from the man.

Ray-Davis claimed that the cannabis belonged to him and that he took the gun and fanny pack from the man.

According to Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, Ray-Davis was arraigned on three counts for possession with intent to deliver cannabis and unlawful use of weapons.