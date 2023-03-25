UPDATE: March 25th, 8:24 p.m.- Sheriff Clinton Perzee says Hall has been located, is safe, and her family has been notified.
BUCKLEY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a 15-year-old girl from Buckley.
Officials say Kayla Hall was last seen Friday, March 24th, around 8 p.m. at her home in Buckley.
Hall is described as 5’5”, with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say she was last seen wearing a black and white zip-up hoodie with a skeleton on the back and black leggings.
If you see Kayla or know her whereabouts, please call Iroquois County Dispatch at (815) 432-6820 or the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 432-6992.