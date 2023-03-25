UPDATE: March 25th, 8:24 p.m.- Sheriff Clinton Perzee says Hall has been located, is safe, and her family has been notified.

BUCKLEY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a 15-year-old girl from Buckley.

Officials say Kayla Hall was last seen Friday, March 24th, around 8 p.m. at her home in Buckley.

Hall is described as 5’5”, with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say she was last seen wearing a black and white zip-up hoodie with a skeleton on the back and black leggings.

Photo of Kayla Hall provided by the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office.

If you see Kayla or know her whereabouts, please call Iroquois County Dispatch at (815) 432-6820 or the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 432-6992.