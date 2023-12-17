URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection to a violent attempted robbery on Sunday afternoon. Officials said it marks the suspect’s second robbery arrest since last Tuesday.

Urbana Police said that a 62-year-old woman found an intruder hiding in the back of her car after visiting two local churches and returning to her home in the area of Autumn Ridge Drive and Ridge Park Drive. The intruder demanded money from the victim and proceeded to beat her, grabbing her arms and throat. Police said he also covered the woman’s mouth to prevent her from screaming for help.

The assailant ran away once the victim’s dogs started barking. Urbana Police and University of Illinois Police quickly responded to the scene at 12:32 p.m., catching the suspect in a nearby field soon after.

Law enforcement identified a 15-year-old boy as the suspect. After his arrest, he was taken to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officers said the same suspect was recently arrested on Dec. 12 in connection to a series of Campustown robbery incidents. Urbana Police said that at the time, he was on parole for a previous robbery. Following the Dec. 12 arrest, the suspect was also taken to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center. He was released a few days later with no charges.

Authorities said the victims of the previous robbery string also involved women who were walking alone and were targeted by assailants who grabbed their throats and demanded money.

Urbana Police urge people to remain cautious. Those with more information or video footage of the incident are asked to call Urbana Police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made to chare information privately. Tipsters can also anonymously contact Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477 (TIPS), submitting online at 373tips.com, or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

The Urbana Police Department thanked the U of I Police Department for working with them on this investigation.