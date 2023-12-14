URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 15-year-old from Urbana has been arrested after police said they connected him to a robbery string near the U of I campus.

Urbana Police officials said on social media the teen was arrested in a collaborative effort between the Urbana and U of I Police Departments. They said three robberies happened between Sunday night and Tuesday afternoon, all involving women walking alone near campus.

After the latest robbery on Tuesday, law enforcement was able to locate the teen near the intersection of Busey and Green Streets later in the day.

In their social media post, Urbana Police officials thanked the UIPD for their valuable assistance. They also urged the public to remain vigilant, staying aware of their surroundings, walking in pairs and choosing well-lit pathways.

The investigation into this string of robberies is ongoing. Anyone who has additional information that can help police is asked to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.

Amy tip submitted to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if another arrest is made.