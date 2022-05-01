RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – Kathleen Williams was a wedding dress seamstress.

“Someone said, ‘you need to learn how to quilt,’ and I thought that was rather silly – cutting up fabric and putting it back together,” Williams said.

But, she said after she started quilting for veterans, her interest was quickly piqued.

“It overflowed and because I am a veteran, it was important [to help] other veterans who have PTSD, or have struggles or who just don’t feel loved – especially a lot of the Korean War and WWII veterans – they just got left behind.”

She works with the Quilts of Valor Foundation – a group that aims to provide comfort to veterans and service members who’ve been touched by war. She said she can’t let those people’s sacrifices be forgotten, no matter how long it’s been since they were in the military.

“Nobody’s even paying attention to them… Except now they’re 92 and they’re dying,” she said.

She travels here from South Carolina several times each year to present the intricate, handmade quilts. Recipients are nominated, and the Quilts of Valor Foundation focuses on those who need “healing” most.

“A lot of women don’t feel that they should receive and that’s wrong. You sign the dotted line stating you would give everything – up to your life – for your country, and you don’t get to go home until you’re done.”

For Williams, it’s personal.

“It was important to me that they feel the same love as far as that goes.”

It’s the first time they held this ceremony at the Lincoln Challenge Academy in Rantoul. One of the 15 veterans honored on Sunday was Michael Haerr, director of the academy.

“There’s no better way to receive a quilt with my wife at my side and the cadets that we’re working with, [they] see this and get a feeling of what it was to serve,” Haerr said.

He said as an Afghanistan veteran, he feels lucky. He felt the love when he was welcomed home years ago.

“I know that this effort for our Vietnam and Korean vets is special for them because they didn’t receive that. They got off a boat, got off a plane and got dumped back into society without much gratitude or thanks,” he said.

They both said it was also special to share the day with the cadets at the academy.

“With the younger adults that they have here, they understand that patriotism comes from the heart,” Williams said.

The veterans who received quilts Sunday include: U.S. Army Colonel Michael Haerr, U.S. Army Colonel Maurice Rochelle, U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Robert Martin, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Alan Fitzpatrick, U.S. Army Sergeant Derek Fitzpatrick, U.S. Army Master Sergeant Eric Strigotte, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Michael Camacho, U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Jeffrey Arnold, U.S. Army Sergeant La’Derra Williams, U.S. Army Sergeant Carol Fitzpatrick, U.S. Marines Corporal Jared Spencer, U.S. Army Sergeant Elliot Jones, U.S. Marines Sergeant Jeremy Lowe, U.S. Marines Corporal Willonte Campbell-Williams, and U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Peter T. Thomas.

If you know a veteran you’d like to nominate, you can reach out to the Quilts of Valor Foundation and nominate them online.

If you’re interested in programs offered by the Lincoln Challenge Academy, Haerr said they’re currently accepting applications for the next class. There are 250 spots and he said they will fill quickly. You can find the pre-application form and more information on their website.

While 12-18% of cadets enlist within a year of their graduation, Haerr said that’s not what the academy is all about.

“We don’t force it on them. Really, our goal is to help them be successful in the years following, whether that’s going back to high school, going to a trade school, going to a junior college or 4-year college,” he said. “It’s not so much about trying to get them in the military as it is to get them back home, get them working get them back in school and getting them past those minimum wage jobs.”