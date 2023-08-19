CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 400 people in Charleston came together for the 14th annual Illinois Run for the Fallen— each of them with their own reasons to run.

The memorial event is a one-mile run or walk people take to honor service members from Afghanistan and Iraq. There’s no cost and it’s not competitive—but everyone comes with a purpose. Organizer Carolyn Cloud said the event is for everyone.

“We used to have a doctor that came. He was a World War II and a Korean War veteran. He’d come out on his three-wheeled bike and he would do miles. We don’t care how you get out here, it’s about remembering those fallen service members.”

Charleston native Larry Moseley walks the entire event for those who made the ultimate sacrifice. In 14 years, Moseley has totaled more than 60 hours and 200 miles. He said it is only a small token of his appreciation.

“My son did four tours in Afghanistan and he came home but a lot of his friends didn’t,” Moseley said. “They gave their lives and I’m just giving a little bit of time and sweat.”

Sue Fuller said honoring her friend’s son brought her to the event. She said taking a little time out of her day meant a lot to her– and others who are without their loved ones.

“It’s a small thing to do, to walk a mile and think about their sacrifice and think about what their parents have gone and what they went through and what they gave up to even join the service,” Fuller said.

Fuller hopes others will take the opportunity to do the same.

“Probably more people have ties to people who have been in Iraq and Afghanistan, which is what this is to honor.”

Organizers said the community walked or ran over 800 miles. The event will continue to be free and focus on one thing: those who served.