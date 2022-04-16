HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – One Hoopeston general contracting business has stood the test of time. The same family has run it for six generations.

“There’s not very many buildings in this town that Silver Bros. hasn’t built,” owner Brian Silver said.

The Silver family started operating there in 1879, only a few years after Hoopeston was founded. He was only 12 years old when he started working at Silver Bros. with his father, David, and grandfather, Dan.

David Silver sold him the business two years ago. His great, great, great grandfather established it after fighting for the Union in the Civil War. Since then, each generation grew up laying bricks or mixing concrete.

“A lot of kids probably play with toys. I got to play with the real equipment… I always liked to hear grandpa talk about the stories – him, dad and everybody. They got a lot of stories about how things used to be. They used to have 30 people working here, and that was before cell phones,” he said.

Silver Bros. has worked on a number of community projects, like the Hoopeston girls’ softball field last year. Now, they’re building dugouts for the boys’ little league.

The decades bring new challenges to the Silvers. He said it’s especially difficult to find truck drivers these days, but they do what they can to get by. And even though they’ve struggled to stay staffed over the past few years, he hopes to keep Silver Bros. around for a seventh generation.