14- year old raises over $1,000 to help others play baseball

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

One fourteen year old is making a difference in his community. He raised more than a thousand dollars to give away to others.

Dylan Keene loves baseball. He actually loves it so much he wanted to spread that joy to others.

Keene raised around $1,600 dollars for scholarships for the Champaign West Little League. He started a raffle with $250 granted to him and it took off from there.

Tickets were ten dollars. Keene says he’s happy he can spread the love of the game to others.

“Everybody should be able to play and that was really something that made me sad when I figured out. Hey not everybody has the same opportunity as me and that just doesn’t seem fair,” Keene said.

Dylan said he was dumbfounded by how much good the community can do. The money should be able to give 15 kids scholarships to play. Enrollment for the league starts February 8th.