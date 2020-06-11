14-year old accused in armed carjacking

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 14-year juvenile male is in custody and three local law enforcement agencies are involved in an investigation which includes a carjacking, chase and crash.

Urbana police responded to the 300-block of North Orchard about 10:50 pm, Wednesday, for a carjacking at gunpoint. Two suspects approached the victim who was sitting in a car in a parking lot. The victim was forced from the vehicle at gunpoint while the suspects stole the victim’s wallet, car keys and car.

About 20 minutes later, Champaign police saw the vehicle in the area of Bradley and Hedge and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle entered I-74 eastbound, getting off at Lincoln Avenue and driving southbound to Florida, then north on Busey. During the pursuit, just a single suspect was seen in the vehicle.

The suspect eventually crashed into a Champaign County Sheriff Office’s patrol vehicle. Afterwards, the suspect ran to the 700 block of West Iowa where he was found hiding in the backyard of a home.

The victim positively identified the suspect and authorities say the suspect later admitted his role in the incident. The gun and victim’s wallet have not yet been recovered. No information on a second suspect has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

