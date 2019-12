ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The governor’s race isn’t the only one gaining national attention. The battle for Illinois’ 13th District is also the subject of headlines.

The seat covers a lot of Champaign, Macon, Piatt and DeWitt counties to the southwest.

Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, who used to work for Senator Dick Durbin, is challenging Republican Rodney Davis’ re-election bid.

Democrats haven’t held the seat since the 1890s.