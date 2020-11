In this image from video, Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (House Television via AP)

ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Associated Press declared incumbent Rodney Davis as the victor in the battle for the IL 13th Congressional District.

Davis was up against Betsy Dirksen-Londrigan. He came out on top with 144,411. Dirksen-Londrigan had 92,506. Those numbers are with 96 percent of precincts reporting.

Davis made an announcement accepting the declaration.