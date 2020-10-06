CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Public Media, WCIA-TV Channel 3, and the League of Women Voters of Champaign County hosted the Illinois 13th Congressional District debate between Republican incumbent Rodney Davis and Democrat challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan.
It was moderated by Brian Mackey, host of The 21st. The debate featured questions from a panel of local journalists—Mary Hansen (WUIS-NPR Illinois), Chris Coates (The Pantagraph, Herald & Review, and Journal Gazette/Times-Courier in Mattoon), and Mark Maxwell (WCIA)—as well as constituents of Illinois’ 13th Congressional District.