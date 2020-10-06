13th Congressional District Debate

ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) -- A woman’s teenage son was badly beaten and taken to the hospital. She says what is equally upsetting is how long it took law enforcement to respond to the scene.

Karen Eveland says they waited about 45 minutes for a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy to come so they could make a report. She says she's confused and frustrated by how long it took them to respond. "By the time I got there, he was gashed open and I called 911 to get somebody to come help" says Eveland.