13th Congressional District debate ahead

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — For the first time Monday night, voters will get to see candidates running for Congress in the 13th District square off.

Congressman Rodney Davis will have to defend his turf against Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan on the debate stage. Sparks are expected to fly.

In recent weeks, both candidates have launched aggressive attacks on TV. Londrigan is tying Davis to the President while Davis is implying Londrigan is Minority House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s foot soldier.

Expect to hear those names brought up a lot during the debate. But, there will also be a big focus on the economy and healthcare. Surveys show those are the two most critical issues among voters right now.

Healthcare access is a key part of Londrigan’s campaign. She’s railed against Davis for voting to repeal Obamacare. He stands by his votes.

Davis will likely steer the conversation to the economy, touching on tax breaks and job growth.

The debate will be a big opportunity for both candidates to really sell their messages to voters and a chance for voters to see what sets them apart from each other.

Right now, polls show the race could be tight.