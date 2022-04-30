Encouraged by the mission and vision of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Zechariah Cartledge began his journey in 2019, raising funds for families of fallen first responders by running.

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Florida teenager will make a run through Joplin tomorrow (4/30), in support of fallen first responders.

13-year-old Zechariah Cartledge is running in different cities and communities across America that have been affected by fallen or injured firefighters, police officers and EMS first responders.

Because Joplin lost two of its police officers, killed in the line of duty in March, Cartledge will run through Joplin while carrying his flag.

His one mile run will be in honor of every fallen first responder in Joplin.

Cartledge’s run will take place at 4:30 p.m. in front of the Joplin High School Sports Complex at South Indiana Avenue and East 21st Street.

Citizens and agencies in-and-around Joplin are encouraged to join Cartledge in the one mile run/walk, to help honor Joplin’s Heroes.

Immediately following the run, the public is invited to join Zechariah as he attends the 5th annual Guns and Hoses benefit basketball game, taking place at Joplin High School.

Cartledge has ran over 1,000 miles; honoring our fallen heroes through running while providing financial support to the families of our fallen Heroes, First Responders injured in the Line of Duty and Safety Equipment to K-9s in need.

To learn more about Zechariah Cartledge and his “Running 4 Heroes” campaign, check out his website, HERE, or visit the Running 4 Heroes Inc. Facebook Page.