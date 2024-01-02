CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Christian County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old girl.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office and a few police departments in the county each shared a Facebook post written by Tahnee Callaway. Callaway said her daughter Kynlee was caught on home surveillance cameras leaving her home at 4:30 a.m. on Monday with an unknown person. A signal was last sent to her phone at 4:36 a.m. and it has since been shut off.

Callaway said Kynlee was last seen wearing a black and green T-shirt for a band called Type O Negative, as well as baggy black parachute pants and Converse shoes.

Photo of Kynlee Callaway. Provided by Tahnee Callaway.

Callaway said she has no idea where Kynlee and the unknown person could be going, but they could be somewhere around Pana.

If Callaway is located or if anyone has more information, people are advised to call the Christian County Sheriff’s Office at 217-824-4961 or their local police department.