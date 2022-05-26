CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign Center Partnership invites the public to explore Campustown this summer during the return of 13 Thursdays.

The annual 13-week promotion features deals and discounts at participating Campustown businesses every Thursday starting May 26.

“People should be in Campustown all summer because there are so many great restaurants, pubs and shops,” said Xander Hazel, Executive Director of the Champaign Center Partnership. “When you visit any of the 15 businesses offering weekly deals and specials, you receive two hours of free parking validation at the parking garage and have a chance to win weekly prizes like colonnade club tickets to Fighting Illini home football games and more!”

Among the businesses offering deals every Thursday are:

– Buy one drink, get one free at Yummy Future (609 E Green Street)

– Free half order of cheese curbs with an order of entrée or drink at Murphy’s Pub (604 E Green St.)

– 20% off select fleeces and buy one hat, get one 50% off at Game Day Spirit (519 E Green St.)

– Buy one drink, get one 50% off at Latea Bubble Tea Lounge (601 S Sixth St.).

All deals are listed ONLINE, posted at participating businesses and listed in the Eventzee app, which is free to download to a smart device.

“We are excited to launch the event app featuring all the business deals plus a fun scavenger hunt in Campustown,” stated Jenna Manolakes, Marketing & Events Coordinator at Champaign Center Partnership. “Participants can earn points for completing challenges like redeeming deals or posting fun photos or videos throughout the neighborhood. When participants earn points each week, they will be entered into a weekly raffle to win prizes – the prizes’ combined value is well over $3,000!”

People are encouraged to download the Eventzee app on their iOS or Android smart devices, create a free account and find the event using code CAMPUSTOWN *in all caps. To redeem deals at all participating businesses simply reference 13 Thursdays at the time of purchase or show the event in the app. Any participant who earned 700 points by August 18 will be entered into a raffle to win the grand prize: 2 colonnade club tickets to the Fighting Illini Homecoming football game, a one-night stay at TownePlace Suites during Homecoming and a Champaign Center Experience gift basket.

Free parking validation tickets for the Campus Center Public Parking Deck at 509 East Healey will be available for individuals who patronize participating businesses. More information about 13 Thursdays is available HERE.