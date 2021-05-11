13 Thurdays returning this summer

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign City Partnership will be bringing back 13 Thursdays this summer.

Every Thursday from May 20th to August 12th, you will be able to find sales and deals at more than 20 participating small businesses on campustown.

There will also be family-fun activities like free trolley rides, learning to ride the MTD buses, and the Back to School Bash. You can also sign up for the Campustown Explores Scavenger Hunt.

This year, they’re using the app called, ‘Eventsee.” You will be able to sign up for free and access your business passport that has deals and information on how to complete the challenges.

