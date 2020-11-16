126 new COVID-19 cases reported over 3 days

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported 126 new COVID-19 cases over the last three days.

In a news release, health officials said the new patients’ ages ranged from 2 to 99 years old and were both asymptomatic and symptomatic.

There is a total of 1,144 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including six deaths. Of those cases, 316 are currently active. There have been 822 people recover from the virus.

The Logan County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing. You must have an appointment. Dates and times available are on the health department’s Facebook page. To make your appointment, call (217) 735-2317, extension 200.