12-year sentence for teenager involved in home invasion

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager was sentenced to twelve years in prison for his involvement in a home invasion last year.

Keshawn Stapleton, who was 16-years old at the time, and two other suspects broke into a home on Moore Street in Danville in February of 2019. The woman inside was asleep at the time. They pointed a gun at her head and demanded money. She wasn’t hurt, but Stapleton took a PlayStation 4 from the home.

Police apprehended them shortly afterwards, and found Stapleton with a PlayStation shoved in the front of his pants and armed with a gun.

Stapleton will have three years of mandatory supervised release after his prison sentence.

